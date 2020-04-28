Mamati sentenced to 16-year in jail over blowing up pylons

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Attorney General Office (AGO) on Tuesday said that Mamati Salang was sentenced to 16-year in jail and millions of dollars cash fine over blowing up electricity pylons in Salang district last year.

Dil Aqa, the resident of Salang district in central Parwan province, is also known as Mamati Salang, blew up electricity pylons in the Salang Mountains seven months ago which resulted millions of Afghanis losses and cut off electricity supply to Kabul and other provinces for some days.

Mamati Salang and his three more colleagues were arrested by the personnel of National Directorate of Security (NDS ) some days after the incident and confessed to their crime.

AGO Spokesperson Jamshid Rasouli said the court sentenced Mamati Salang and his another colleague to 16-year in jail each.

In addition, he said the court fined Mamati and his friend to over 400 million Afghanis cash fine due to the financial losses incurred to the power sector.

This comes as currently power supply to Kabul cut off as unknown gunmen blew up electricity pylons in the Mirbacha Kot district of Kabul.

nh