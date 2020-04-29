Iran-donated diagnostic kits arrive today

KABUL (Pajhwok): Tehran has donated 20,000 coronavirus diagnostic kits to Kabul, reports an Iranian newspaper.

The diagnostic kits, already delivered to the Afghan ambassador in Tehran, are being sent to Kabul today (Wednesday).

As of Tuesday, Afghanistan ’s coronavirus tally topped 1,800. Fatalities in the country from Covid-19 stand at 58.

The donation is intended to help Afghanistan combat the coronavirus pandemic in a more effective manner.

