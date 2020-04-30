Atmar, Zarif talked peace process, inclusive government

KABUL (Pajhwok): Acting Foreign Minister Hanif Atmar has held telephonic conversation with his Iranian counterpart Jawad Zarif and discussed peace process, ceasefire and some other issues, a statement said on Thursday.

Both sides discussed ceasefire, peace process and some other issues of mutual interest, the Ministry of Foreign (MoFA) statement said.

The formation of an inclusive government and empowerment of democracy were part of the discussion, the statement said.

“We appreciate constructive efforts of or regional friends,” said Atmar.

Acting foreign minister thanked Iranian government for its assistance in fight against Covid-19.

Iranian foreign minister earlier separately talked to president Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah.

