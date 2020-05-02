Pajhwok Services

All sides should recall RiV period with pride: US forces

Governance & Politics

Javed Hamim Kakar
May 02, 2020 - 17:50

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok):  US Forces spokesman in Afghanistaninfo-icon Col. Sonny Leggett on Saturday said the “reduction in violence” period was lost in increased violence and all sides should recall that period with pride.

In a statement, Col. Sonny Leggett said Talibaninfo-icon fighters and Afghan security forces spoke to each other at remote outposts during the reduction in violence period and very few shots were fired.

“Civilians were free to travel without the fear of being caught in violent crossfire or killed by roadside bombs. The people of Afghanistan dared to hope the conflict was near an end when the agreement was signed on February 29, adding since that time, the worldinfo-icon witnessed not a decrease, but instead a drastic increase in violence.

During those long negotiations there were written and spoken commitments and some commitments were being observed, while others.

“We recognize the reduction of violence against cities and against coalition forces. But we spoke of ALL sides reducing violence by as much as 80% to pave the way for peace talks.”

He recalled in Doha, they agreed the US and Coalition forces would continue to partner, support—and when necessary defend—Afghan brothers and sisters.

“We take our responsibilities very seriously. I assure you General Miller understands the unique and historic opportunity we have worked hard to create for Afghanistan. To date, the US has not conducted a single offensive strike or operation since before the start of the reduction in violence period.”

Col. Sonny Leggett said none of them could have predicted COVID-19 would spread across the world causing additional hardships.

“Ultimately, it may kill more people, inflict more human suffering, and   cause more economic hardship on the people of Afghanistan than this conflict.”

“So what was General Miller’s statement about? It was not a threat for war—it is the hope for peace. He urges you to recognize that if all military sides do not act now to reduce violence, the cycle of violence will continue to escalate and prevent the start of the political process.

“His statement is a message of hope that all sides will do what is necessary to realize the Afghan peoples’ call for peace.”

