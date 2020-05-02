Wana: PTM leader critically wounded in gun attack

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): A Pakhtun rights activist has been wounded seriously in a gun attack in Pakistan ’s volatile South Waziristan region.

Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader Arif Wazir suffered serious injuries when unknown gunmen fired at him outside his residence on Friday.

While strolling outside his residence near Wana, Wazir came under attack from gunmen in a moving vehicle, Dawn quoted a local official as saying/

First cousin of lawmaker Ali Wazir, the PTM leader received life-threatening injuries and was admitted to the district headquarters hospital in Wana.

Meanwhile, Ali Wazir said his cousin had received three bullets in his body. “Doctors are trying to save his life,” he added.

Arif Wazir had lost seven members of his family, including his father and uncle, in a clash with insurgents near Wana in 2007.

