Senior journalist loses battle against cancer

KABUL (Pajhwok): Senior Afghan journalist Mujahid Kakar has lost a protracted battle fight against cancer, his family said.

Kakar, who formerly headed a Kabul-based TV channel, died in Germany on Monday.

He won the Lifetime Achievement in Journalism Award from the Afghanistan Journalists Centre In 2015, Tolonews reported.

Meanwhile, presidential spokesman Sediq Seddiqi voiced his profound grief over Kakar’s death.

“A genuine friend and an icon of the new Afghanistan carrying the beacons of press freedom. Rest in peace, you will be always remembered,” he tweeted.

mud