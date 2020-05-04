US forced to admit failure in war on terror: Survey

KABUL (Pajhwok): Participants of a survey say greater transparency and regular communication about the outcome of each round of peace talks would help alleviate Afghans’ mistrust in the process.

The report, an initiative of Rumi Consultancy, was prepared after three months of intense research by a team of 19 professionals, the consultancy said in a statement on Monday.

It said 85 percent of participants said they had heard about the peace talks, while the remaining 15 percent had not. Access to social media was the most significant explanatory variable in participants' awareness of the peace talks, with a 21% disparity in social media access between those who had heard and those who had not.

The report said 63% of participants felt that their source did not provide sufficient information about the peace talks. Participants most often attributed this lack of information to the closed-door nature of the negotiations.

The Afghan government's absence from formal discussions between the US and the Taliban also heightened participants' suspicions about the process. Participants noted that greater transparency and regular communication about the outcome of each round of talks would help alleviate their mistrust.

As many as 61% of participants identified social media as their preferred source of information, citing its 24/7 availability, interactive nature, instant updates, entertainment value, and the accuracy of the information it provided.

When asked about best source of information on peace talks, referred to efforts made by international stakeholders to communicate developments in the negotiations.

“This reveals serious shortcomings in international parties' attempts to convey accurate and comprehensive information from the top down.”

The report said nearly half of participants believed that the main aim of the peace talks was to determine a power sharing arrangement with the Taliban. Furthermore, 2 in 5 participants viewed the expected US withdrawal from Afghanistan as evidence that the US has failed in the war effort.

While 46% of participants considered a successful ceasefire a vital test of whether the peace talks would make real progress.

When asked about the use of the term 'peace talks' for the negotiations, more than

one-thirds of participants expressed serious skepticism about the talks being intended to bring peace to Afghanistan. Rather, they saw the talks as a way for the US to secure a safe exit for its troops.

Participants derided the negotiations with phrases like 'anything but peace talks', 'waste of time', and 'a joke'. Less than one-third of participants felt that the term 'peace talks' accurately reflected the purpose of negotiations.

In the survey report, 64% of participants wanted to know the implications of peace talks for the country's stability, predicating other issues-like women 's rights, education , and national reconstruction on national stability and security. Both male and female participants consistently emphasized the importance of children's education and the need to preserve gains in this area.

Women were especially anxious about the future of their rights. Many participants

expressed suspicion about the US motives in the talks and 1 in 4 participants stated

that they had no idea what was being agreed on due to the secretive nature of the talks

and unclear, inconsistent communications from the involved parties.

More than one-thirds of participants who expressed interest in the peace talks' effect on

national stability also expressed interest in national reconstruction.

These two concerns, peace and development, were closely related in the minds of many participants.

Data from the survey and focus group discussions along with input from provincial

researchers reveals a widespread narrative among Afghans that the US has been forced to admit failure in winning the 'war on terror' and is merely seeking an exit strategy from Afghanistan, with little regard for how this will affect the country's peace and stability.

In this light, peace talks were merely a public relations tactic to justify a US withdrawal.

The prevalence and plausibility of this narrative for Afghans suggests that policymakers and other stakeholders must dramatically revamp their approach to communications.

