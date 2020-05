Taliban free another 20 government prisoners

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Taliban on late Tuesday announced the release of another 20 prisoners in southern Kandahar province.

Taliban’s Qatar Office Spokesperson Suhail Shaheen said 20 government prisoners were released on Tuesday in Kandahar province.

He added the Taliban offered fares to every released prisoner and sent them home.

Earlier on Tuesday Afghan government freed 102 Taliban prisoners from Kabul’s Pul-i-Charkhi prison.

nh