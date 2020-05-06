Karzai says ongoing war in outsiders’ interest

KABUL (Pajhwok): Former president Hamid Karzai on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the escalation of fighting and bloodshed in the country, once again urging the parties involved to end the violence.

In a statement from Hamid Karzai's office, the former president said the current war in the country served the interests of outsiders.

He said the bloodshed was aimed at completely sabotaging the peace process, the realization of which was the dream of Afghan people.

Karzai hoped the tragedy of Afghan people would end soon so they could get united for a better and happier tomorrow for themselves and their children.

He emphasized on an end to the war and peace throughout the country and called on the parties to negotiate and reach an understanding and start peace talks as soon as possible.

As violence escalates in the country, Taliban attacks and bombings take place every day in the country.

Bk/ma