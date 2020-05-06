Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

Karzai says ongoing war in outsiders’ interest

Governance & Politics

Karzai says ongoing war in outsiders’ interest

By
Pajhwok Report
On
May 06, 2020 - 19:20

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Former president Hamid Karzai on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the escalation of fighting and bloodshed in the country, once again urging the parties involved to end the violence.

In a statement from Hamid Karzai's office, the former president said the current war in the country served the interests of outsiders.

He said the bloodshed was aimed at completely sabotaging the peace process, the realization of which was the dream of Afghan people.

Karzai hoped the tragedy of Afghan people would end soon so they could get united for a better and happier tomorrow for themselves and their children.

He emphasized on an end to the war and peace throughout the country and called on the parties to negotiate and reach an understanding and start peace talks as soon as possible.

As violence escalates in the country, Talibaninfo-icon attacks and bombings take place every day in the country.

Bk/ma

Tags: 

Related Article

Over 130 Afghan migrants killed in Iran in 3 days: MPs
Presidential Palace, Abdullah agree framework to resolve deadlock
US embassy condemns attack on DABS staff
Polish citizens stranded in Kabul flown home
NZDF hires firm to clear Bamyan firing ranges
  • 327 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Etisalat Get more data, Etisalat Afghanistan

Twitter Update