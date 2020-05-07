Health Minister Feroz tested positive for Covid-19

KABUL (Pajhwok): Public Health Minister Ferozuddin Feroz has been tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Thursday.

Wahidullah Mayar, advisor to the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), sad that coronavirus symptoms appeared in Ferozuddin from the past few days.

He said Ferozuddin has been quarantine in his own house after he was tested positive, he added.

According to the MoPH six physicians has died of coronavirus in Afghanistan so far.

In Afghanistan, total 3,500 people have been tested positive for coronavirus in which 450 have been recovered while 106 died.

