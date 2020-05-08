Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

Khost police chief killed in roadside blast

Security & Crime

Khost police chief killed in roadside blast

By
Pajhwok Report
On
May 08, 2020 - 10:36

 

KHOST CITY (Pajhwok):  Three policemen, including Police Chief of southeastern Khost province, have been killed in the Talibaninfo-icon attack, an official said on Friday.

Governor Mohammad Halim Fedae told Pajhwok Afghan News the Taliban attacked police check posted in the Nadir Shah Kot district midnight.

He said Police Chief Syed Mohammad Babazai and three other policemen were killed in a blast when they were on their way to the site of check post attacked by the Taliban.

Tariq Aryan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior confirmed the killing of Khost police chief.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the killing of Babazai and three other security personnel.

nh

Tags: 

Related Article

MoPH anguished over attack on Kabul doctors
31 more Taliban prisoners released, says NSC
Taliban free 5 police among 20 captives in Kandahar
Joint Haqqanis-Daesh center eliminated in Kabul
Mafia groups behind attacks on DABS staff, infrastructure
  • 562 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Etisalat Get more data, Etisalat Afghanistan

Twitter Update