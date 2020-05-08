Khost police chief killed in roadside blast

KHOST CITY (Pajhwok): Three policemen, including Police Chief of southeastern Khost province, have been killed in the Taliban attack, an official said on Friday.

Governor Mohammad Halim Fedae told Pajhwok Afghan News the Taliban attacked police check posted in the Nadir Shah Kot district midnight.

He said Police Chief Syed Mohammad Babazai and three other policemen were killed in a blast when they were on their way to the site of check post attacked by the Taliban.

Tariq Aryan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior confirmed the killing of Khost police chief.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the killing of Babazai and three other security personnel.

nh