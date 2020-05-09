1,000 Taliban prisoners released so far, says NSC

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ashraf Ghani administration announced on Saturday that nearly 1000 Taliban prisoners had been released so far from different jails across Afghanistan .

National Security Council (NSC) spokesperson Javid Faisal told Pajhwok Afghan News the releases had happened in compliance President Ghani’s decree to promote the peace process and contain the coronavirus spread in the country.

According to him, 67 of Taliban prisoners were recently released from the Parwan Central Prison, bringing the total number to 1,000.

Faisal said the releases had highlighted the government’s commitment to peace. Now it is Taliban's turn to accelerate the release of government prisoners, stop killing Afghans and start face-to-face talks as soon as possible.

The official called reduction of violence and a ceasefire a basic demand of the Afghans and a key requirement to advance the peace process.

He asked the Taliban to respond positively to this demand of the Afghan, as well as the international community. Taliban's continued violence was sabotaging the peace process, he claimed.

The Taliban have also released about 160 government prisoners so far. But the government says the 160 people also include civilians and public servants.

