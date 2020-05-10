Rights activists demand apology over Afghan migrants’ ruthless killing

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghan women ’s rights defenders and civil society organizations leaders have demanded public apology over the brutal killing and drowning of bodies of Afghan migrants by Iranian security forces early this month.

In a letter to Iranian president and supreme leader, rights activists expressed deep concerns about this horrific act and the continued abuse and inhumane treatment of Afghans immigrants in Iran.

Over 50 Afghan women’s rights defenders and civil society organizations asked for justice and full compensation for the families of the victims and those who survived and were physically, psychologically and economically damaged by this incident.

On May 2nd a group of 70 migrants were arrested, beaten, tortured and drowned in the Harirud River while crossing the border into Iran.

This action taken by Iran’s security forces is in clear violation of the Cairo Declaration of Human Rights in Islam, Article 20: “…It is not permitted to subject [an individual] to physical or psychological torture or to any form of maltreatment, cruelty or indignity. “

The act is also in clear violation of Article 5 of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights which states that “No one shall be subjected to torture or to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.”

It also violates refugee law and the protection of immigrants fleeing a country where they fear execution or being killed, and certainly strongly violates the Islamic principal of human dignity and respect and protection of life.

“We note that Afghan migrants have routinely endured such harsh and degrading treatment at the hands of the Iranian security personnel.”

The Harirud case is not the first. There is evidence that on several other occasions refugees and migrants were tortured and otherwise treated inhumanely while on Iranian soil.

It is imperative that Iranian authorities hold those members of the security forces who participated in this tragic incident accountable and order the security forces’ leadership to immediately cease these unlawful actions.

“We continue to stand firmly with the families of the victims in their quest for justice,” the rights activists said in the letter.

Nh