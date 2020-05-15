Coronavirus: Afghanistan records highest one-day death toll

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan recorded a single-day highest number of positive coronavirus cases and deaths from the disease during the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Public Health said on Friday.

Deputy public health minister Dr. Wahid Shekwamand told Pajhwok Afghan News that 414 positive cases and 17 deaths from the virus were reported during the period – the highest single-day death toll.

He said the latest positive cases were detected among 1122 suspected patients, taking the nation’s tally to 6058.

The deputy minister said so far 745 people had recovered from the disease and 153 died. He said the latest cases included 162 in Kabul, 133 in Herat, 13 in Kandahar, 26 in Nangarhar, two in Ghazni, 24 in Balkh, 20 in Samangan, 12 in Paktia, eight in Laghman, 19 in Samangan, five in Kunduz, nine in Jawzjan, six Faryab, five Zabul, four Kunar, two Kapisa, three Badakhshan and one each in Sari Pul and Daikundi provinces.

ma