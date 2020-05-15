Massive terror bid foiled in Faryab, says MoD

KABUL (Pajhwok): An explosives-laden Humvee vehicle was destroyed in Pashtunkot district of northwestern Faryab province, preventing a massive terrorist attack in the provincial capital, the Ministry of Defense said on Friday.

A statement from the Defense Ministry said the Taliban wanted to transfer and explode the Humvee vehicle in Maimana, the provincial capital, but it was detected in Makhshi Khasht village of Pashtunkot district and was destroyed in an airstrike.

