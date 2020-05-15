Pajhwok Services

Massive terror bid foiled in Faryab, says MoD

Massive terror bid foiled in Faryab, says MoD

By

Pajhwok
May 15, 2020 - 16:33

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): An explosives-laden Humvee vehicle was destroyed in Pashtunkot district of northwestern Faryab province, preventing a massive terrorist attack in the provincial capital, the Ministry of Defense said on Friday.

A statement from the Defense Ministry said the Talibaninfo-icon wanted to transfer and explode the Humvee vehicle in Maimana, the provincial capital, but it was detected in Makhshi Khasht village of Pashtunkot district and was destroyed in an airstrike.

