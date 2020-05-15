Support our peace proposal, Kabul urges world

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Foreign Ministry on Friday said peace remained the Afghan government’s top priority but at the same time all available resources were being used to defend the people and the country.

The reaction comes after President Ashraf Ghani ordered security forces to launch offensive operations against militants and Russian special envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov condemned the order and said it would harm the peace process.

In a statement, the Afghanistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the entire world denounced recent deadly attacks in the country and the Afghan government announced its legitimate defensive stance against those claiming credit for such attacks.

It said the Afghan government continuously made all efforts at bringing durable peace to the country and presented a three-article peace plan amid coronavirus outbreaks.

“The plan demands ceasefire on humanitarian grounds during coronavirus pandemic, early start of intra-Afghan talks and release of prisoners.”

The plan was not only shared with the Taliban , but with all neighboring countries, regional and international partners who declared their support for the plan, the statement said, adding there was no response from the Taliban so far.

The Afghan government says had the Taliban accepted the offer, prevention of such attacks would have been possible. “We once again call on our regional and international friends to declare support for our peace proposal and encourage the Taliban to join the peace process.”

