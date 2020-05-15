Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

We’re a police force in Afghanistan, says Trump

Governance & Politics

We’re a police force in Afghanistan, says Trump

By
Javed Hamim Kakar
On
May 15, 2020 - 14:01

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): US President Donald Trump has said the Afghans must be able at some point to take care of their country, calling America’s role in Afghanistaninfo-icon as of a policeman.

 “We’ve been there for many years, we’re like a police force. We’re not fighting in Afghanistan, we’re a police force in Afghanistan and at some point, they’re going to have to be able to take care of their country,” Trump said.

Trump was answering a question about the impact of recent deadly attacks in Afghanistan on the peace process.

On Tuesday, 24 were killed and 16 others wounded in an attack on a maternity hospital in Kabul and 32 people were killed and 103 others wounded in a suicide attack on a funeral in eastern Nangarhar province the same day.

The attacks prompted President Ashraf Ghani to order the Afghan forces to launch operations against militants.

The Talibaninfo-icon on Wednesday said the Afghan government was prolonging violence and said if Afghan forces increased their attacks, the rebels should not be blamed for that.

ma

Tags: 

Related Article

Support our peace proposal, Kabul urges world
Daesh behind recent deadly attacks, says Khalilzad
Joint Afghan-Iran team begins probe into border incident
Ghani orders early repair of Dasht-i-Barchi hospital
Violence to sabotage efforts for peace, warns Sherpao
  • 340 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Etisalat Get more data, Etisalat Afghanistan

Twitter Update