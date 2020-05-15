We’re a police force in Afghanistan, says Trump

KABUL (Pajhwok): US President Donald Trump has said the Afghans must be able at some point to take care of their country, calling America’s role in Afghanistan as of a policeman.

“We’ve been there for many years, we’re like a police force. We’re not fighting in Afghanistan, we’re a police force in Afghanistan and at some point, they’re going to have to be able to take care of their country,” Trump said.

Trump was answering a question about the impact of recent deadly attacks in Afghanistan on the peace process.

On Tuesday, 24 were killed and 16 others wounded in an attack on a maternity hospital in Kabul and 32 people were killed and 103 others wounded in a suicide attack on a funeral in eastern Nangarhar province the same day.

The attacks prompted President Ashraf Ghani to order the Afghan forces to launch operations against militants.

The Taliban on Wednesday said the Afghan government was prolonging violence and said if Afghan forces increased their attacks, the rebels should not be blamed for that.

ma