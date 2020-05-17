Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

Kabul: 50 inmates, jail staff diagnosed with virus

Health

Kabul: 50 inmates, jail staff diagnosed with virus

By
Pajhwok Monitor
On
May 17, 2020 - 08:51

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Fifty inmates and staffers of the Pul-i-Charkhi jail and another Kabul detention facility have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, say doctors.

About 600 prisoners and workers were suspected of suffering from the disease. Of them, 50 have tested positive for Covid-19, a private TV channel reported late on Saturday night.

Doctors responsible for the medical treatment of prisoners and jail workers were quoted as saying that the confirmed cases were under observation at quarantine centres.

The capacity of the quarantine centre at Pul-i-Charkhi prison would be enhanced to 1,000 beds if more inmates were found positive for the pandemic.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Healthinfo-icon said that it had recorded 349 new COVID-19 cases across the country in the past 24 hours, raising Afghanistaninfo-icon’s tally to 6,402.

mud

Tags: 

Related Article

Afghanistan’s Covid-19 cases jump to 6,402
Unpaid Covid-19 hospital doctors go on strike
2 hospitals ready to receive Covid-19 patients
Coronavirus: Afghanistan records highest one-day death toll
300,000 individuals die from Covid-19 globally
  • 189 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Etisalat Get more data, Etisalat Afghanistan

Twitter Update