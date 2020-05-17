Kabul: 50 inmates, jail staff diagnosed with virus

KABUL (Pajhwok): Fifty inmates and staffers of the Pul-i-Charkhi jail and another Kabul detention facility have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, say doctors.

About 600 prisoners and workers were suspected of suffering from the disease. Of them, 50 have tested positive for Covid-19, a private TV channel reported late on Saturday night.

Doctors responsible for the medical treatment of prisoners and jail workers were quoted as saying that the confirmed cases were under observation at quarantine centres.

The capacity of the quarantine centre at Pul-i-Charkhi prison would be enhanced to 1,000 beds if more inmates were found positive for the pandemic.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Health said that it had recorded 349 new COVID-19 cases across the country in the past 24 hours, raising Afghanistan ’s tally to 6,402.

