Kabul residents fault garbage clearance system

KABUL (Pajhwok): Kabul residents complain about the dumping of garbage and waste on streets and roads, slamming the municipality for its failure to transport the trash out of the capital.

Mukhtar, a resident who was throwing the rubbish into the municipality dustbin from his, told Pajhwok Afghan News authorities were paying no attention to taking the garbage out of Kabul.

He claimed when the dustbin got full, people started throwing the waste around it -- a practice that caused stinks and posed a threat to public health .

Maseeh, an inhabitant of 11th police district, also faulted the municipal system of garbage clearance. People passing by full litter boxes were attacked by a swarm of flies and mosquitos, which resulted in different diseases.

Naveed, a shopkeeper in 11th police district, alleged the municipality dustbin was placed 100 metres from his shop. It remained fill of waste for weeks, he said.

Other residents held similar views on the issue of garbage clearance, urging the authorities concerned to take effective measures to keep the city clean.

Nargis Momand, spokesperson for the municipality, said as the Eid festival was approaching, they had launched a cleanliness campaign in several areas of the capital to prevent the spread of diseases.

She added about 1,800 dustbins had been picked up by dozens of vehicles and transported out of the city.

sa/mud