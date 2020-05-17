US, NATO, India welcome power-sharing deal

KABUL (Pajhwok): US, NATO , India, Iran, and Turkey on Sunday welcomed power-sharing deal between President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a tweet expressed happiness over the agreement on an inclusive government.

He wrote:

“Glad to hear from @ashrafghani and @DrabdullahCE about their agreement on inclusive governance. We welcome their commitment to act now for peace in Afghanistan .”

NATO Secretary General Jeans Stoltenberg has also welcomed power sharing deal between Afghan leaders and asked the Taliban take part in intra-Afghan talks, according to a statement on Sunday.

“We call on the Taliban to live up to their commitments, reduce violence now, take part in intra-Afghan negotiations, and make real compromises for lasting peace and the benefit of all Afghans.”

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and continued Taliban violence against their fellow Afghans, it is more important than ever that all Afghan leaders unite and work towards enduring peace in Afghanistan.

All parties should seize this unprecedented opportunity for peace.

“We need to see a comprehensive agreement which ends violence; safeguards the human rights of all Afghans, including women ; upholds the rule of law; and eliminates terrorist safe havens once and for all.”

NATO Allies and partners remain firmly committed to Afghanistan’s long-term security and stability, through our Resolute Support training mission, and with funding.

In a separate statement, India welcomed the Political Agreement concluded by the political leadership in Kabul today.

India has consistently supported inclusive governance, national unity, strong institutions, Constitutional order, rights of all sections of society and the territorial integrity of Afghanistan.

The continuing and enhanced violence and terror in Afghanistan is a matter of deep concern. India calls for an immediate ceasefire and assistance to the people of Afghanistan to deal with the humanitarian situation arising from COVID-19.

India hopes the Political Agreement and creation of the High Council of National Reconciliation will result in renewed efforts for establishing enduring peace and stability and putting an end to externally sponsored terrorism and violence.

Following months of political wrangling, President Ashraf Ghani and Dr. Abdullah on Sunday signed a power-sharing deal.

In line with the agreement, Abdullah will lead the High Council of National Reconciliation. The council will have executive authority.

nh