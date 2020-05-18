Pajhwok Services

5 attacking Taliban killed in Nangarhar clash

Security & Crime

By
Yousaf zarifi
On
May 18, 2020 - 14:51

JALALBAD (Pajhwok): Five Talibaninfo-icon militants have been killed during a clash with security forces in Sherzad district of eastern Nangarhar province, the Afghan military said Monday.

Lt. Col. Mohammad Haroon Yousafzai, spokesman for the 201 Selab Military Corps in the east, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the Taliban stormed security check-posts in Kodi Khel and Mama Khel areas of Sherzad district late on Sunday night.

The attack was repulsed by joint Afghan security forces and killed five insurgents, he said, adding bodies of the militants and their heavy and light weapons remained on the battlefield.

He added the area was now under control of security forces and the situation had returned to normal.

The Taliban have said nothing to media so far.

