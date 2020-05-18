Corona: Medical aid from Qatar to arrive tomorrow

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Qatari government’s donation of 8.5 tons of medical supplies will be reaching Afghanistan tomorrow, said the gulf country’s Embassy in Kabul on Monday.

Press attaché at the Qatari Embassy in Kabul told Pajhwok Afghan News the supplies, including masks, gloves, other preventative items and medical equipment, would arrive Afghanistan on Sunday.

The Qatari embassy said the medical supplies would be flown to Kabul on a special flight and then handed over to the Afghan Ministry of Public Health .

The assistance from Qatar will arrive three days after Afghans detained in Qatar were also flown to Kabul on a special plane.

