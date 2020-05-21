District chief, son injured in Nangarhar suicide attack

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): A district administrative head and his son were injured in a suicide attack on their car in Behsud district of eastern Nangarhar province on Thursday.

The Chaparhar district chief and his son were travelling in a car when they came under attack in Farm Ada area, said the governor’s spokesman, Ataullah Khogyani.

He said the district chief, Mohammad Sadiq Dawlatzai, was on his way home when a young suicide bomber on foot approached their car.

The injured official and his son were taken to hospital and their condition was said to be stable, Khogyani said.

Dawlatzai is brother of Meshrano Jirga chairman Fazl Hadi Muslimyar.

No group has claimed credit for the attack.

