Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

District chief, son injured in Nangarhar suicide attack

Security & Crime

District chief, son injured in Nangarhar suicide attack

By
Yousaf zarifi
On
May 21, 2020 - 16:28

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): A district administrative head and his son were injured in a suicide attack on their car in Behsud district of eastern Nangarhar province on Thursday.

The Chaparhar district chief and his son were travelling in a car when they came under attack in Farm Ada area, said the governor’s spokesman, Ataullah Khogyani.

He said the district chief, Mohammad Sadiq Dawlatzai, was on his way home when a young suicide bomber on foot approached their car.

The injured official and his son were taken to hospital and their condition was said to be stable, Khogyani said.

Dawlatzai is brother of Meshrano Jirgainfo-icon chairman Fazl Hadi Muslimyar.

No group has claimed credit for the attack.

ma

Tags: 

Related Article

3 nomads killed, 2 wounded in Ghazni blast
19 suspected criminals detained in Kabul: Police
Parwan residents rally after many killed in mosque attack
9 pro-govt fighters killed, 6 wounded in Takhar attack
8 worshippers dead in Parwan mosque attack
  • 567 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Etisalat Get more data, Etisalat Afghanistan

Twitter Update