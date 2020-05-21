Power deal to stabilise Afghanistan, says Rouhani

KABUL (Pajhwok): Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has hailed the establishment of peace and stability in all neighbouring countries, including Afghanistan .

“Thank God, differences in Afghanistan were resolved and that led to a deal between (two key) political groups,” Rouhani was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

The Iran Front Page, a Tehran-based news site, the president said: “We do hope this (power-sharing agreement) will bring more peace and security to our eastern neighbour.”

He said Iran was concerned about the fate of the Afghan people, who had been helped by Tehran over the past 42 years.

Over the years, Rouhani added, his country had warmly received Afghan migrants. They would continue to help them in future as well, he promised.

PAN Monitor/mud