Hajj minister renews call for ceasefire, intra-Afghan talks

Governance & Politics

By
Javed Hamim Kakar
On
May 22, 2020 - 20:46

 

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Hajjinfo-icon and Religious Affairs Minister Abdul Hakim Munib has asked militants to announce ceasefire and paved the way for intra-Afghan talks in the honour of Ramazan, Eid-ul-Fitr and current situation in the country.

Munib congratulated people on the ever of Eid-ul-Fitr and admired the role of media in dissiminated the voices of physicians and sermons regarding coronavirus to the people.

The minister also asked people to provide support and assistance to their less fortunate neighbours and relatives during quarantine days and awaken their inner conscious. He also stressed over listening and applying healthinfo-icon related precautionary measured.

Munib reaffirmed government call for ceasefire and paving the way for intra-Afghan talks in respect to the outgoing holy month of Ramadaninfo-icon and Eid-ul-Fitr.

Referring to the fight against coronavirus, religious minister said a fatwainfo-icon has already been issued and distributed.

The Fatwa called for restricting individual infected with coronavirus from mosques, ensuring distance during congregation, using mask and carrying separate piece of cloth for offering prayer to the mosqueinfo-icon.

He said individuals who violated the Fatwa committed sin and considered as harming other people.

nh

 

