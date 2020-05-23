Pajhwok Services

Free bread: Taliban stop flour supply to Uruzgan

Free bread: Taliban stop flour supply to Uruzgan

Ajmal Wesal
May 23, 2020 - 20:48

TIRINKOT (Pajhwok): The Talibaninfo-icon insurgents have stopped three vehicles carrying flour to bakery shops for preparing free bread for destitute families in central Uruzgan province, local official say.

The rebels stopped the vehicles on the highway between Kandahar and Uruzgan provinces late Friday.

The flour is being supplied to shops for baking bread for poverty stricken people as part of the government’s relief package during the outgoing month of Ramadaninfo-icon.

The free bread distribution program costs 1.1 million afghanis per day in Uruzgan where nearly ten thousand people are benefited.

However, the process was brought to a halt yesterday when the Taliban stopped vehicle carrying flour to Uruzgan on the Kabulinfo-icon-Kandahar highway.

Abdul Jalil Achakzai, financial and administrative affairs head at the governor’s house, who also oversees the free bread distribution in Uruzgan, said the free bread process was brought to a halt after the Taliban stopped vehicles carrying flour.

He said talks were underway with the insurgents over allowing the vehicles to proceed.

However, the Provincial Council deputy head, Abdul Karim Karimi, said the free bread program faced hurdles in the province because of mismanagement.

He said the committee concerned had failed in its affairs and the contract of supplying flour to bakeries in Uruzgan should have been given to an appropriate firm.

The public representative claimed the same contractor had previously supplied substandard flour to bakeries in Uruzgan and the provincial government trusted him again.

The Taliban have so far said nothing in this regard.

