Majrooh escapes unhurt in Logar attack

KABUL (Pajhwok): Ministry of Public Health ’s Services Deputy Head Wahidullah Majrooh survived an armed attack in central Logar province on Saturday.

Majrooh wrote on his Facebook page that he had travelled to Khost, Logar and Paktia provinces to monitor health services. While returning to the capital, he came under attack in Logar.

“Somebody’s prayers helped me escape unhurt in the attack,” he wrote.

Logar Public Health Director Gul Samar verified the incident and said Majrooh survived the attack.

But the governor’s spokesman Didar Lawang said Majrooh was passing through Padkhab-i-Shana locality where a clash happened and a bullet hit his vehicle.

He said Majrooh was not harmed in the incident.

