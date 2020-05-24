‘Don’t allow free prisoners to return to battlefield’

KABUL (Pajhwok): US Foreign Secretary Mike Pompeo on Sunday asked the Taliban to adhere to their commitment by not allowing released prisoners to return to the battlefield.

In a statement Pompeo said: “I expect the Taliban to adhere to their commitment not to allow released prisoners to return to the battlefield.”

“I expect both leaders of the Afghan government and the Taliban not to escalate violence after Eid. This violence is counterproductive, deepens grievances, and prolongs the suffering of the Afghan people,” he said.

This comes as Afghan government and the Taliban observing three days ceasefire during Eid-ul-Fitr which drawn worldwide admiration.

Pompeo also welcomed the announcements by the Taliban to observe a three-day ceasefire for Eid and the Afghan government to reciprocate.

“We worked hard to achieve this moment, and I hope that this respite from conflict gives Afghan people the space and security they deserve to celebrate Eid, while allowing the Taliban and the government the opportunity to take additional steps toward aia peaceful future for their country,” he said.

nh