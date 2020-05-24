Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

‘Don’t allow free prisoners to return to battlefield’

Security & Crime

‘Don’t allow free prisoners to return to battlefield’

By
Javed Hamim Kakar
On
May 24, 2020 - 22:21

 

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): US Foreign Secretary Mike Pompeo on Sunday asked the Talibaninfo-icon to adhere to their commitment by not allowing released prisoners to return to the battlefield.

In a statement Pompeo said: “I expect the Taliban to adhere to their commitment not to allow released prisoners to return to the battlefield.”

“I expect both leaders of the Afghan government and the Taliban not to escalate violence after Eid. This violence is counterproductive, deepens grievances, and prolongs the suffering of the Afghan people,” he said.

This comes as Afghan government and the Taliban observing three days ceasefire during Eid-ul-Fitr which drawn worldwide admiration.

Pompeo also welcomed the announcements by the Taliban to observe a three-day ceasefire for Eid and the Afghan government to reciprocate.

“We worked hard to achieve this moment, and I hope that this respite from conflict gives Afghan people the space and security they deserve to celebrate Eid, while allowing the Taliban and the government the opportunity to take additional steps toward aia peaceful future for their country,” he said.

nh

Tags: 

Related Article

2 BM1 missiles fired at Bagram Airfield
4 civilians killed, 12 injured in overnight mortar shell attack
Afghan government, Taliban observe ceasefire during Eid
'Taliban stage 110 attacks on infrastructure projects in past 6-month'
451 alleged criminals arrested in Herat in past 2 months
  • 670 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Etisalat Get more data, Etisalat Afghanistan
Maiwand Bank - Just Banking

Twitter Update