Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

4 civilians killed, 12 injured in overnight mortar shell attack

Security & Crime

4 civilians killed, 12 injured in overnight mortar shell attack

By
Pajhwok
On
May 24, 2020 - 12:28

 

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Four civilians have been killed and 12 others injured when a mortar landed on a house in the Alishang district of eastern Laghman province, an official said on Sunday.

Governor Spokesperson Asadullah Dawlatzai told Pajhwok Afghan News the incident happened on Saturday night in the Gandai Sala locality.

Security forces have launched search in the area to unearth elements behind the attack.

Saifurrahman, the resident of locality, said four people were killed and 12 others injured in the attack. Hundreds of residents carrying the bodies to the governor office to stage protest.

nh

Tags: 

Related Article

Afghan government, Taliban observe ceasefire during Eid
'Taliban stage 110 attacks on infrastructure projects in past 6-month'
451 alleged criminals arrested in Herat in past 2 months
‘5 rebels killed, 8 injured in own mine explosion’
‘Chak district police chief killed in Taliban attack’
  • 539 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Etisalat Get more data, Etisalat Afghanistan
Maiwand Bank - Just Banking

Twitter Update