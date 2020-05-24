4 civilians killed, 12 injured in overnight mortar shell attack

KABUL (Pajhwok): Four civilians have been killed and 12 others injured when a mortar landed on a house in the Alishang district of eastern Laghman province, an official said on Sunday.

Governor Spokesperson Asadullah Dawlatzai told Pajhwok Afghan News the incident happened on Saturday night in the Gandai Sala locality.

Security forces have launched search in the area to unearth elements behind the attack.

Saifurrahman, the resident of locality, said four people were killed and 12 others injured in the attack. Hundreds of residents carrying the bodies to the governor office to stage protest.

