Afghan government, Taliban observe ceasefire during Eid

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghan government and Taliban observe three days ceasefire during Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Taliban Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said the group will observe three days ceasefire during Eid-ul-Fitr.

He said the Taliban leadership ordered its fighters to refrain from staging attacks and take all necessary steps for peaceful Eid.

Mujahid all attacks on the Taliban will be defended and retaliated.

In response, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani welcomed the Taliban’s announcement of ceasefire and reciprocated their call.

On his twitter account, the president directed security forces to observe ceasefire during Eid.

nh