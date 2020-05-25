Mother, 3 children killed in Kandahar roadside blast

KABUL (Pajhwok): Four members of a family were killed and one injured in a landmine blast in the Miyanshin district of southern Kandahar province on Monday, an official said.

Governor Spokesperson Baheer Ahmadi told Pajhwok Afghan News five members of a family were traveling in a 4x4 vehicle from Kandahar to Uruzgan province when it struck a landmine blast in the Tanawji locality.

He said three children and their mother were killed in the blast and father of the children who drove the vehicle was injured.

He said police have shifted the injure man to the hospital in Uruzgan province. The Taliban have not spoken about the incident which happened during ceasefire.

