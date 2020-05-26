5 countries welcome Eid truce in Afghanistan

KABUL (Pajhwok): Five countries announced their warm welcome to the announcement of the Afghan government and the Taliban ceasefire during Eidul Fitr.

In a joint statement, the five countries --- Qatar, Germany, Indonesia, Norway, and Uzbekistan -- said the Afghan people deserved an end to violence as well as a dignified peace and stability.

The five countries encouraged the parties to take further steps in the days and weeks ahead to enter into, without delay, intra-Afghan negotiations.

Recalling UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s appeal for a global ceasefire amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the five countries urged a permanent and comprehensive reduction in violence so as to bring lasting relief to the Afghan population.

“In this connection, we also encourage the taking of necessary measures to protect vulnerable groups and individuals, including prisoners, from the pandemic,” the joint statement read.

As like-minded countries, they resolved to co-operate in support for an inclusive peace process in Afghanistan .

”We stand ready to assist the process in any way the parties may wish,” added the statement agreed by the foreign ministers of Germany, Indonesia, Norway, Uzbekistan, and Qatar on May 24.

Concluding their statement, the five countries recognized and commend the long-standing efforts of all relevant parties, including those of the State of Qatar and the United States, in supporting the peace process in Afghanistan.

pr/ma