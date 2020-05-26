Pajhwok Services

US death toll from Covid-19 nears 100,000

Health

US death toll from Covid-19 nears 100,000

By
Javed Hamim Kakar
On
May 26, 2020 - 15:09

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok):  The United States has recorded 532 deaths from coronavirus, bringing its total death toll to 98,218.

The country also added over 20,000 new cases, taking the tally to 16,62,375 cases of the virus, far more than any other nation, according to Johns Hopkins University.

For weeks, the United States has been the global epicenter, confirming more than 1.6 million cases, and the number of deaths nearing 100,000.

China on Saturday reported no new coronavirus deaths or symptomatic cases for the first time since the virus emerged. And surges of Covid-19 in several of South America’s most populous countries are raising concerns of a new front.

On Friday, Brazil overtook Russia in reporting the second-highest count of infections worldwide, reaching more than 330,000 to date.

Peru and Chile rank among the hardest-hit countries in the worldinfo-icon in terms of infections per capita, around 1 in 300. And data from Ecuador indicate that the country is suffering one of the worst outbreaks in the world.

Worldwide, the pace of new infections is still climbing with over 100,000 new cases reported daily since Thursday. These numbers are among the very worst since the pandemic began, second only to a single day in April, according to data compiled by The New York Times.

In India, infections have surged to over 125,000 people, and Iran, which experienced one of the earliest and most significant outbreaks, is undergoing a resurgence of new cases.

