Khalid, RS chief visit Special Forces, discuss security situation

Governance & Politics

Khalid, RS chief visit Special Forces, discuss security situation

By
Parwez Karokhil
On
May 27, 2020 - 14:33

KABUL (Pajhwok): Acting Minister of Defense Asadullah Khalid and Resolute Support Commander Gen. Scott Miller have visited Khah Khah battalion in Camp Scorpion and met with Afghan Special Forces personnel, a statement from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Wednesday

Gen. Miller and Khalid discussed current security situation, the critical role of Afghan security personnel and peace process, the statement said.

Afghan National Defence and Security Forces (ANDSF) as a whole represented strong, professional and capable forces that happened to be the cornerstone for building peace in Afghanistan.

Pk/nh

 

Tags: 

  • 500 reads

