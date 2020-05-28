Stranded Afghan students in Egypt seek government help

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghan students stranded in Egypt said they had not received allowance money and asked government to facilitate their return.

The Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE), however, stressed they tried to resolve the issues.

At least 20,000 people tested positive for coronavirus in Egypt in which 816 were killed and 5,200 others injured.

Safiullah Mahir, representative of Afghan students in Al Azhar University, said the university is off from the past three months due to coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “University administration has directed students to return to their respected countreis. Most of the nations repatriated their students, only 750 Afghan students are quarantined in hostels and not allowed to go outside and this added to their problems. ”

He said Afghan embassy in Egypt did not provide support to Afghan students and in addition the students did not get their allowance money. Students get $480 monthly allowance money.

This comes that some Afghan students had recently returned from China, Pakistan , India and Russia due to the spread of coronavirus.

