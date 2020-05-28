Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

Stranded Afghan students in Egypt seek government help

Education

Stranded Afghan students in Egypt seek government help

By
Pajhwok
On
May 28, 2020 - 22:03

 

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Afghan students stranded in Egypt said they had not received allowance money and asked government to facilitate their return.

The Ministry of Higher Educationinfo-icon (MoHE), however, stressed they tried to resolve the issues.

At least 20,000 people tested positive for coronavirus in Egypt in which 816 were killed and 5,200 others injured.

Safiullah Mahir, representative of Afghan students in Al Azhar University, said the university is off from the past three months due to coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “University administration has directed students to return to their respected countreis. Most of the nations repatriated their students, only 750 Afghan students are quarantined in hostels and not allowed to go outside and this added to their problems. ”

He said Afghan embassy in Egypt did not provide support to Afghan students and in addition the students did not get their allowance money. Students get $480 monthly allowance money.

This comes that some Afghan students had recently returned from China, Pakistaninfo-icon, India and Russia due to the spread of coronavirus.

nh

Tags: 

Related Article

Digital learning for school students to start soon
Covid-19 pandemic shouldn’t hamper education in Afghanistan: UNICEF
€2.7m EU support to emergency-affected Afghan children
Clear plan for education, higher education in 2 days: Ghani
MoE announces alternative education plan
  • 480 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Etisalat Get more data, Etisalat Afghanistan
Maiwand Bank - Just Banking

Twitter Update