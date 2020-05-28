Taliban claims releasing 80 soldiers, policemen

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Taliban on Thursday announced releasing 80 government prisoners in northern Kunduz and Baghlan provinces.

The Taliban Qatar Office Spokesperson Suhail Shaheen on his twitter page wrote: “Today, 80 soldiers & policemen of the Kabul Administration were released from prisons of the Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan in Baghlan and Kunduz provinces and were sent their homes by providing each of them clothes and Afs: 5, 000 as expenditure for transportation fare.”

Earlier Afghan President Ashraf Ghani announced the release of at least 2,000 Taliban prisoners and asked them to reciprocate the move.

The release of prisoners was resumed after the Taliban announced ceasefire during three days of Eid. The announcement was warmly welcomed by Afghan government and President Ghani also announced ceasefire.

nh