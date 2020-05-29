14 security personnel killed in Paktia attack

KABUL (Pajhwok): Fourteen security personnel have been killed in the Taliban attack on border security personnel in the Dand-i-Patan district of southeastern Paktia province, according to a statement on Friday.

The Taliban on Thursday night violated the ceasefire and stormed border security forces check posts in the Dand-i-Patan district. Fourteen security personnel were killed and three others injured in the incident.

This comes as the Afghan government and the Taliban observed three days ceasefire during Eid-ul-Fitr. The National Security Council (NSC), however, said that the ceasefire continued but reports from across the country regarding scattered security incident had been received.

