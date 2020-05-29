623 new Covid-19 cases registered in past 24 hrs nation-wide

KABUL (Pajhwok): Over 600 new positive coronavirus cases have been registered in Afghanistan in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) said on Friday.

In a statement, a copy of which received by Pajhwok Afghan News, the MoPH said new 623 positive cases, majority of which registered in Kabul, took Afghanistan’s total tally of coronavirus patients to 13,659.

The MoPH said 1,259 people have recovered while 246 died from the respiratory disease.

Of the total 623 positive cases across the country, 271 were registered in Kabul, 67 in Herat, 23 in Balkh, 67 in Kandahar and 13 in Laghman province.

