MoPH examining Alkozai-produced Covid-19 vaccine

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) says a vaccine made by Mohammad Alkozai is being examined, asking people not to use it before the final finding is announced.

Mohammad Alkozai, who arrived in Kabul from southern Kandahar province, claimed he had produced a vaccine with the help of Tib-e-Nabavi tips and ancient Greek medical guidelines.

The use of the vaccine led a coronavirus patient to complete recovery in only two hours, he claimed, saying the patient had taken only three drops of the herbal vaccine.

Alkozai said Public Health Minister Ferozuddin Feroz and Kandahar Governor Hayatullah Hayat had also recovered from the coronavirus by using his home remedy.

“The health minister is full aware how quickly he recovered with this vaccine from the coronavirus. When I tested this vaccine on patients in Kandahar, they quickly recovered,” he continued.

“When the health minister contracted the virus, I was asked for the vaccine and I provided it. He is the right person to speak in my support or reject my assertion. The Kandahar governor also recovered only in two days.”

Lawmaker Niatmatullah Karyab said: “I visited Mohammad Alkozai to see the effect of his vaccine. He met patients without wearing a mask and touched them without gloves on. The efficacy of the vaccine would be determined tomorrow.”

Recovery in 2 hours not possible

Ahmad Shah Baha, head of the Kandahar Doctors Association, said Alkozai -- also known as Haji Lala --claimed coming up with the coronavirus vaccine. But he is not a member of the association.

He added the association had clearly defined principles for the production and purchase of medicine. Since Alkozai has not contacted the association, Baha did not have any information regarding the ingredients of the vaccine.

Baha insisted under the Greek medical principles, it was not possible for an 80-100 kilogram person to recover from the pandemic with just three drops of a vaccine.

Kabul University teacher Mahmood Marhoon wrote on his Facebook page: “Abu Rehan Al-Beruni had not studied at Oxford or Cambridge (University) but he is globally acknowledged as the father of medicine.”

The lecturer remarked: “Today, a man has once again come down from mountains to rescue Abu Rehan’s country from a public health disaster. Regrettably, some people have made him the butt of jokes even before examining the vaccine and reaching the bottom of the matter.”

Investigation

Ashaqullah Saadati, head of MoPH diagnostic centre and laboratories, said the ministry had tasked a delegation with looking into Alkozai’s claim and analysing his vaccine.

“It is simply impossible for someone to create a vaccine at home in a short period of time. This vaccine requires at least 18 months of research,” he opined, saying the ministry would examine the ingredients of the remedy.

He cautioned the people to heed guidelines from the health ministry and avoid using unprescribed medicine.

Over 14,520 people contracted the coronavirus across Afghanistan . At least 249 of them have died while 1,303 recovered from the pandemic.

nh/mud