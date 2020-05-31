Nangarhar airport’s phase-I to cost 79m afghanis

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): The Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority (ACAA) on Sunday singed a contract worth 79.9 million afghanis with Afghan Global Operation (AGO) firm for construction of the provincial airport’s first phase in eastern Nangarhar province,.

Dr. Mohammad Qasim Wafaezadah, ACAA head, told a press conference in Kabul that the airport in Jalalabad would be an alternative to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul in case of an emergency and bad weather conditions.

He said the airport in Jalalabad would enable farmers in eastern provinces to find market for their products in national and international markets.

Design of the second phase of the airport has also been prepared and would be offered for volunteering in near future, he said, adding work on the first phase would be launched soon.

A number of high ranking government officials were present at the contract-signing ceremony.

pk/ma