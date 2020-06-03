District police chief among 4 cops killed in Taliban attack

GARDIZ (Pajhwok): A district chief police was among four police personnel killed in a Taliban attack in southeastern Paktia province, an official said on Wednesday.

Sharif Kaliwal, administrative head of Syed Karam district, told Pajhwok Afghan News Hamayun Himmat -- the district police chief -- was killed along with three others.

He said at least four policemen were injured in a Taliban-planted landmine blast in the Chino area of the district late on Tuesday night.

The Taliban also suffered causalities in the ensuing clash, but exact numbers were yet to be ascertained, the district chief said.

As usual, the Taliban claimed responsibility for the bomb attack. The group’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the district police chief was killed with several other policemen.

