Taliban to continue waging jihad, says Haqqani

KABUL (Pajhwok): A dreaded Taliban commander says the movement believes in a negotiated end to the conflict but its fighters will continue waging a jihad (holy war).

In a video message, Taliban’s deputy chief Sirajuddin Haqqani said the peace process did not mean the insurgents would stop their jihad.

His message marked the completion of a training course of Taliban suicide bombers at an unknown location, according to a Kabul-based TV channel.

Footage on Taliban’s social media platforms show a group of fighters wearing suicide vests and parading in front of leaders of the group’s military commission.

Messages from senior Taliban leaders, including Mullah Abdullah Ghani Baradar and Mullah Yaqoub, were also read out in support of the suicide squad.

Haqqani said: “We believe talks are the solution … but no one should miscalculate our willingness for talks. They shouldn’t expect the Taliban to abandon jihad.”

