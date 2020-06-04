Pajhwok Services

Taliban to continue waging jihad, says Haqqani

Governance & Politics

By
Pajhwok
On
Jun 04, 2020 - 10:14

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): A dreaded Talibaninfo-icon commander says the movement believes in a negotiated end to the conflict but its fighters will continue waging a jihadinfo-icon (holy war).

In a video message, Taliban’s deputy chief Sirajuddin Haqqani said the peace process did not mean the insurgents would stop their jihad.

His message marked the completion of a training course of Taliban suicide bombers at an unknown location, according to a Kabul-based TV channel.

Footage on Taliban’s social media platforms show a group of fighters wearing suicide vests and parading in front of leaders of the group’s military commission.

Messages from senior Taliban leaders, including Mullahinfo-icon Abdullah Ghani Baradar and Mullah Yaqoub, were also read out in support of the suicide squad.

Haqqani said: “We believe talks are the solution … but no one should miscalculate our willingness for talks. They shouldn’t expect the Taliban to abandon jihad.”

