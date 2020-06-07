Paktika doctors go on strike, resign en-masse

SHARANA (Pajhwok): Doctors at the Civil Public Health Hospital in southeastern Paktika province on Sunday went on strike against what they said some individuals interfered in their affairs.

Dr. Chenar, an official at the provincial public health department, told Pajhwok Afghan News that doctors of the hospital went on strike this morning and also submitted their resignation letters to the department.

He also confirmed that some associations and individuals had been interfering in their affairs.

He said, “We have been struggling with three major challenges –receiving patients from three provinces, Covid-19 pressure and inference of some individuals into our affairs.”

But another source in the hospital, who wished go unnamed, told Pajhwok that the Youth Unit Council interfered in doctors’ affairs and created problems for them.

On the other hand, Haji Niaz, the youth unit association head, also confirmed they meddled in the provincial health department affairs.

He said, “ Few days back we took a patient infected with the Covid-19 to the hospital, but doctors in the hospital refused to attend him, thus the patient died of serious of pains and later we complained against those doctors.”

Dr. Asadullah Rasooli, Public Health Hospital Director, told Pajhwok that some associations had been interfering in their affairs while they had dismissed some doctors over negligence in duty in the province.

He said some doctors were dismissed and three were introduced to the attorney office over job negligence.

Pk/ma