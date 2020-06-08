Virus outbreak hits property business hard in Kabul

KABUL (Pajhwok): The property business suffered owing to coronavirus outbreaks in the country, with the selling, purchasing prices and rents of homes and apartments declining by 30 percent.

Mohammad Nabi Azeemi, in charge of the Online Property Dealer, during an exclusive interview told Pajhwok Afghan News: “As a result of the outbreak of coronavirus in the country every business suffered including the real estate sector.”

He said low demand was behind the declining property and rent this year due to coronavirus. “Quarantine measures resulted into increased poverty and people lost the ability to purchase things. Prices also became instable and the entire micro-economic activities disturbed,” he said.

Azeemi said after the coronavirus outbreak, some rent houses in Kabul were abandoned and nobody was willing to get them on rent.

“In the past, the monthly rent of a two room-apartment was $200, but now the same house is rented against $140. The price of a two-room house in the best location of Kabul was $35000 while now the same home is priced $25000. ”

Mohammad Usman, in charge of a property dealer business in Yakatoot area of Kabul, said that after the outbreak of coronavirus, their business suffered a lot.

“Before the coronavirus spread, we had several property dealings. People were interested in the purchase and selling of property,” he said.

Mohammad Waris, the resident of Hisa-i-Awal Kherkhana area, said: “We have been giving our house on rent for the past seven years but after the outbreak of coronavirus, the family living against rent in the house refused to pay the rent and left the house. Now we cannot find people to rent our house.”

In the past, the rent was 20,000 afghanis but now people were not ready to rent it against 10,000 afghanis.

Mohammad Hafeez, the resident of Sarak-i-Bala Qala-i-Zamanan Khan, said: “I have a house and want to sell it but I cannot find a customer. I want to sell this house and start a small business, but despite a lot of efforts, I could not find a buyer.”

Nh/ma