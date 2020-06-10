16 workers dead in Samangan coalmine explosion

AIBAK (Pajhwok) At least 16 workers were killed in a coalmine explosion in northern Samangan province, the police chief said on Wednesday.

"The incident happened late on Tuesday and so far six bodies have been recovered and efforts are underway to pull out the rest," Gen. Safiullah said.

More than 30 workers were present in the mine when the explosion occurred in at Dara-e-Sauf Bala district, local residents said.

Deputy Governor Sifatullah Samangani linked the blast to illegal digging, lack of safety measures and necessary instruments.

On Tuesday, a Kabul -based TV channel reported tunnels in the coal mine collapsed, leaving at least 15 workers trapped.

Following the blast, a rescue team was sent to the area. However, the rescuers failed in their initial attempts to reach the victims.

