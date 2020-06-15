Pajhwok Services

Iran reopens border crossing with Afghanistan

By
Pajhwok Monitor
On
Jun 15, 2020 - 13:04

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): A key border crossing between Afghanistaninfo-icon and Iran has reopened after a week of closure for vehicles carrying trade goods, an Iranian official said on Monday.

At the moment, there was no impediment to the routine transit of goods between the neighbours, the director of Razavi Khorasan Industry, Mine and Trade Department was quoted as saying.

Mohammad Reza Mes Foroush told IRNA passenger transport had stopped in Dogharoon six days ago due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. But the exchange of goods has now resumed.

The official said cement-laden trucks passed through the border post on Sunday. He asked both sides to regulate the transit of goods through the Dogharoon gate.

PANinfo-icon Monitor/mud

 

