Ghani orders civil service, governance reforms

KABUL (Pajhwok): President Ashraf Ghani has called for reforms in Afghanistan ’s public administration and governance, says his office.

Ghani’s call came during a videoconference with the Independent Administrative Reform and Civil Service Commission head.

Ahmad Nader Naderi presented his initial report on progress in reforms, especially the human resource situation and the structure of the government.

A statement from the Presidential Palace said Ghani instructed Naderi to complete his assessments and enforce reforms in the civil administration.

