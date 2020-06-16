Pajhwok Services

Governance & Politics

Ghani orders civil service, governance reforms

By
Pajhwok
On
Jun 16, 2020 - 13:09

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): President Ashraf Ghani has called for reforms in Afghanistaninfo-icon’s public administration and governance, says his office.

Ghani’s call came during a videoconference with the Independent Administrative Reform and Civil Service Commission head.

Ahmad Nader Naderi presented his initial report on progress in reforms, especially the human resource situation and the structure of the government.

A statement from the Presidential Palace said Ghani instructed Naderi to complete his assessments and enforce reforms in the civil administration.

mud

  • 377 reads

