68 MoF officials put on exit-control list

KABUL (Pajhwok): President Ashraf Ghani has announced putting 68 customs officials at the Ministry of Finance (MoF), including three deputy ministers, on the exit-control list (ECL).

Pajhwok Afghan News has received a copy of the letter containing the names of the officials, sent to the police personnel at the Hamid Karzai International Airport by the National Directorate of Security (NDS ).

According to the letter, at least 68 MoF employees have been banned from leaving the country in compliance with verbal directives from the president.

The officials include Sajid Taqwa, head of the ministry’s chief of staff, Mohammad Ismael Rahimi, administrative deputy chief, Habib Zadran, deputy finance minister, Isa Qudrat, deputy customs and revenue minister and Mohammad Nasir Sidiqi, director of programmes.

Other banned officials are Khalil Salehzada, director of customs, Faisal Mangal, director of taxpayers department, Syed Habib Hashimi, head of audit, Khan Mohammad Danishjo, administrative head, and Ikhtiar Wali, director of treasury.

Directors of customs operation, large and medium taxpayers department, technical chief of customs, as well as director of development support, customs law enforcement and customs professional affairs are also on the exit-control list.

Some customs officials based in Kabul, Herat, Kandahar, Balkh, Kunduz, Khost, Badakhshan and Takhar provinces are also on the no-fly list.

The letter reads the officials of MoF had been banned from leaving the country until further notice, but they would be able to travel abroad on permission from the Presidential Palace.

Shamroz Khan Masjid, spokesman for the MoF, told Pajhwok that the ministry was unaware of the travel ban on the officials.

sa/mud