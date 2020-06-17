Afghanistan flown in 26 metric tons of lifesaving vaccines

Pajhwok Services

Governance & Politics

By
Nizamuddin Hameedi
On
Jun 17, 2020 - 17:22

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): The European Commission Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) in collaboration with UNICEF flew in a shipment of over 26 metric tons of vaccines, a statement on Wednesday. 

The shipment is part of the European Union’s emergency humanitarian air bridge in support of most vulnerable children and womeninfo-icon in Afghanistaninfo-icon, UNICEF said in a statement.

Afghanistan is one of the countries where 1 in 2 children are not fully immunized, making the battle against preventable diseases like measles, rotavirus or polio, while responding to the COVID-19 cases, extremely critical, says Dr. Ahmad JawadOsmani, Acting Minister of Public Healthinfo-icon.

“During this pandemic, Afghanistan could not afford to face additional outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases, Jawad emphasized.

In Afghanistan, the COVID-19 pandemic is straining human and financial resources, further weakening the health system, and disrupting its routine services.

Also, due to lockdowns, and mothers’ fears of infection, visits to health care centres are declining.

This disruption of routine immunization services, even for brief periods, will result in increased numbers of susceptible children,and raises the likelihood of outbreak-prone vaccine preventable diseases (VPDs) such as measles.

 “The constraints faced by the health system in Afghanistan is ever-increasing and, in such times, it is our joint responsibility to come together and provide humanitarian support to the most vulnerable people in Afghanistan,”  saysLuigi Pandolfi, the Head of the European Commission Office for Humanitarian Aid and Civil Protection (ECHO) in Afghanistan.

“At this difficult time, it is heartwarming to see that EU humanitarian aidis able to support the Ministry of Public Health and UNICEF in delivering life-saving vaccines to children and women.”

The humanitarian air bridge includes vaccines, and vaccine related supplies that will protect children from diseases such as polio, pneumonia, diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough amongst others.

"At UNICEF, our vision and mission are very clear: the survival and wellbeing of children is an imperative,” says Dr. AboubacarKampo, UNICEF Afghanistan Representative.

“During this pandemic period, UNICEF is committed to ensure adequate vaccine supplies are available in country, to support the continuation of routine immunizationfor every child and woman, especially the most vulnerable.”

Immunization remains a life-saving health intervention. As the worldinfo-icon's biggest supplier of vaccines, UNICEF will continue to play a pivotal role in supporting the Government and Ministry of Public Health in Afghanistan’s current and future immunization efforts.

