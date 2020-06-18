Complaints received against MoF officials: Presidential Palace

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Presidential Palace on Thursday confirmed receiving formal and informal complaints about corruption against 68 people in the Ministry of Finance.

Two days ago, President Ashraf Ghani placed 68 Ministry of Finance officials, including three deputy ministers and senior customs officials, on no-fly list to investigate complaints against them.

Presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqi said combating corruption was one of the government’s key responsibilities and that they had received formal and informal complaints against the Finance Ministry officials.

He said the relevant anti-corruption authorities would investigate the complaints and that the accused persons were innocent until proven guilty in the court.

About placing the suspects on exit control list, Sediqi said senior government officials could not travel abroad without consulting the president.

However, Ministry of Finance spokesman Shamroz Khan Masjidi said they got to know about the matter through media. He said they had no received no formal letter in this regard.

He said a meeting was held in the ministry today about the issue and details of the meeting would be shared with the media later.

Attorney General Office spokesman Jamshid Rasouli also said they had not received any letter about the matter, saying it was the president’s decision to place the accused on no-fly list.

